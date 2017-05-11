DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Brett Eldredge Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to His Dog Edgar

"Everyone sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Edgar Boogie with us!!! He turns 1 today!" May 11, 2017
By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge really loves his dog, Edgar. In honor of his furry friend’s first birthday, he held a doggie birthday party, complete with mini cupcakes, candles, balloons and a birthday serenade.

Eldredge posted a video of the special moment on social media Wednesday (May 11). In the video, after getting his birthday treat, Edgar runs off with his prize, prompting Eldredge to call out, “Where are you going? It’s your party!”

The singer captioned his heartwarming post, writing, “Everyone sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Edgar Boogie with us!!! He turns 1 today!”

Check out the adorable video below.

