The National to Release New Album ‘Sleep Well Beast’

May 10, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: The National

By Abby Hassler

The National will release their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, September 8. For the past few days, the band has teased fans with mysterious clips on social media and the phrase “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.”

Now, posters have surfaced, which feature the album’s title and release date. The poster features a faded grey-scale image of the band working in a remote studio. The same image now appears on the band’s website.

This record will be The National’s highly anticipated follow-up to the 2013 Trouble Will Find Me and 2015’s A Lot of Sorrow, a collaboration with Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson.

Watch the clips below.

