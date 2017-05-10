DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Run the Jewels Drop Original Demo for ‘Panther Like a Panther’

For those who couldn't make it to Record Store Day. May 10, 2017 7:46 AM
Filed Under: El-P, Killer Mike, Run the Jewels

By Jon Wiederhorn

On Record Store Day (April 22), Run the Jewels distributed a special edition tote bag that contained a free download to the group’s new track “Panther Like a Panther.” For those who don’t own turntables or believe in old-school technology, Run the Jewels have posted the original demo for the song on social media.

Related: Killer Mike Defends Kanye’s Trump Tower Meeting

The song was originally featured in the video game trailer for “Gears of War 4,” and Run the Jewels participation in the game extended beyond the ad; Killer Mike and El-P are actually characters in the game.

“Panther Like a Panther” is also featured on Run the Jewels 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan

Listen Live