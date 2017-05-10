DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Queen’s Brian May Slams England’s Prime Minister Over Support for Fox Hunting

"This awful woman will bring back blood sports, unless we stop her in her tracks.” May 10, 2017 10:07 AM
By Robyn Collins

Queen guitarist, Brian May, has lashed out against England’s Prime Minister Theresa May for supporting fox hunting.

The longtime animal rights activist lashed out when the Prime Minister said she would allow Conservative MPs a free vote on whether to bring back the long-time tradition if Conservatives win the snap General Election in June. The Prime Minister then reiterated that she remains in favor of fox hunting, reports NME.

The musician took to his social media accounts to share his disdain.

“It’s official today,” the 69-year-old wrote. “The battle lines are now drawn. This awful woman will bring back blood sports unless we stop her in her tracks.”

Speaking before the 2015 General Election, the rocker revealed that while he wasn’t against the Tories, praising animal rights advocates Henry Smith and Tracey Crouch — though he was opposed to the party’s then-leader, David Cameron.

“If the outcome is another David Cameron-led government then we’re back in the saltmines,” May said at the time. “Like many people, anything but that would be good.”

