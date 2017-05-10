DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Miranda Lambert to Curate Music for Bass Fishing Comedy

She serves as the film's executive music producer May 10, 2017 3:44 PM
By Abby Hassler

Country music star Miranda Lambert recently signed on as the executive music producer for the upcoming film, Something in the Water. 

The comedy follows a group of women who challenge their significant others to a fishing competition. In her role, Lambert will choose the movie’s music and even contribute an original track for the soundtrack, according to Rolling Stone.

The film is directed by Trey Fanjoy, who has been the music-video director for many of Lambert’s hit songs. YouTube star Grace Helbig will hold the movie’s leading role.

Filming begins in Nashville later in 2017.

 

