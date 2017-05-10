Florida Georgia Line Add New Acts to ‘Smooth’ Tour Lineup

DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

By Robyn Collins

Florida Georgia Line have added Ryan Hurd, Russell Dickerson and Morgan Wallen, to their already star-studded Smooth Tour lineup.

The up and comers will join Chris Lane in the opening slots for the shows. Nelly and the Backstreet Boys are also on the bill for several dates.

Hurd and Dickerson have most recently been on tour with Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini for Rhett’s 2017 Home Team tour, with Hurd also scheduled to join girlfriend Maren Morris for dates on her tour extension.

The duo is up for three 2017 Billboard Music Awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Country Artist and Top Country Album for Dig Your Roots.

They’ll be performing at the awards ceremony, representing country music among pop acts Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion and more.

FGL’s Smooth Tour kicks off June 2 in Austin, Texas, and wraps up on October 21 in Georgia.

