DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Father John Misty’s Imprompu Song About Trump Firing James Comey

"James Comey was fired in the month of May/ James Comey was fired from the CIA" May 10, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Father John Misty, James Comey

By Abby Hassler

Just when fans thought Father John Misty couldn’t be anymore off-the-wall or hilarious, he finds a way to put a smile on their faces once again.

Related: Father John Misty Crucifies Macaulay Culkin as Kurt Cobain in New Video

Mere hours after the media announced President Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, Misty posted a video, in which he sings an impromptu ode to the former intelligence official.

“James Comey was fired in the month of May/ James Comey was fired from the CIA/ Well he had Hillary’s e-mails/ And there was a recipe/ recipe for risotto,” Father John Misty sings in a 53-second video on social media.

In the clip, Misty dances around, singing his “folk” song about Comey while enjoying a cocktail and a slice of pizza. He even manages to throw in a dig to disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner.

Check out the clip below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan

Listen Live