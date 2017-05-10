DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Ed Sheeran Announces Tour Stops Down Under

May 10, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran has just announced that he’ll be adding an Australasian leg to his tour in spring 2018.

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with independent concert promoter Michael Gudinski and Frontier Touring for the shows for the fifth time since 2012, reports Billboard.

And you could say, the company owner is pretty excited about it.

General tickets go on sale May 23.

The British pop star became the first artist in Australia to have simultaneous debuts at No. 1 and No. 2 with “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” and “Shape” held onto a 15-week streak at No. 1 on Australia’s singles survey, a record previously held by Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995, with 13 weeks.

Sheeran’s Divide ruled the ARIA Albums Chart for eight weeks and is triple-platinum certified. After release, all 16 Divide tracks charted simultaneously inside the top 40, also a new record.

Check out the dates below:

Ed Sheeran’s 2018 Divide tour of Australia and New Zealand

March 3 – Perth Stadium, Perth, WA
March 7 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA
March 10 – Etihad Stadium, Melbourne
March 16 – ANZ Stadium, Sydney
March 20 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
March 24 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland
March 29 – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

