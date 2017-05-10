Ed Sheeran Announces Tour Stops Down Under

By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran has just announced that he’ll be adding an Australasian leg to his tour in spring 2018.

The singer-songwriter has teamed up with independent concert promoter Michael Gudinski and Frontier Touring for the shows for the fifth time since 2012, reports Billboard.

Related: Ed Sheeran Crashes Stormzy Concert for ‘Shape of You’

And you could say, the company owner is pretty excited about it.

SURPRISE! 🎉 @edsheeran will bring his ÷ World Tour to stadiums across Australia and New Zealand in March!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) May 09, 2017

General tickets go on sale May 23.

The British pop star became the first artist in Australia to have simultaneous debuts at No. 1 and No. 2 with “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” and “Shape” held onto a 15-week streak at No. 1 on Australia’s singles survey, a record previously held by Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” in 1995, with 13 weeks.

Sheeran’s Divide ruled the ARIA Albums Chart for eight weeks and is triple-platinum certified. After release, all 16 Divide tracks charted simultaneously inside the top 40, also a new record.

Check out the dates below:

Ed Sheeran’s 2018 Divide tour of Australia and New Zealand

March 3 – Perth Stadium, Perth, WA

March 7 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, SA

March 10 – Etihad Stadium, Melbourne

March 16 – ANZ Stadium, Sydney

March 20 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

March 24 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

March 29 – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin