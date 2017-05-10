Cee Lo Green, Sheila E. to Play Apollo Theater’s Spring Gala

By Hayden Wright

The Apollo Theater’s Spring Gala celebrates achievement in various corners of business and entertainment, and this year they’ve set a legendary lineup. Sheila E. will take the stage on June 12, along with Cee Lo Green and Wé McDonald. The fundraiser’s emcee will be Cedric the Entertainer.

This year, director-producer Stan Lathan will receive the Trailblazer Award for his work on The Bernie Mac Show, Def Comedy Jam, Sanford & Son and Dave Chappelle’s comedy special Deep in the Heart of Texas. Verizon has been named winner of the 2017 Corporate Award, for community leadership and advancements in diversity across the company. The Spring Gala is the Apollo’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Since its inception, the Apollo Theater has been home to legendary and up-and-coming artists, serving as an ever-changing driving force in popular music and culture not only in Harlem [New York] but across the world,” said Apollo Theater president and CEO Jonelle Procope.