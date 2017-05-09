Steve McQueen to Direct Authorized Tupac Shakur Documentary

The Estate of Tupac Shakur has announced an authorized documentary on the late rapper.

The project will be helmed by Steve McQueen, the Academy Award-winning director of 12 Years a Slave.

“I am extremely moved and excited to be exploring the life and times of this legendary artist,” said McQueen. “I attended NYU film school in 1993 and can remember the unfolding hip-hop world and mine overlapping with Tupac’s through a mutual friend in a small way. Few, if any shined brighter than Tupac Shakur. I look forward to working closely with his family to tell the unvarnished story of this talented man.”

Tupac Shakur’s aunt Gloria Cox, will be one of the project’s executive producers.

“I am happy to see this project come to life,” said Cox. “This was something that my nephew (Tupac) was very passionate about creating in 1996, and my sister (Afeni) since before her passing this last May. It has been a long journey to get here.

“I feel like we have a team she (Afeni) would be very pleased with. It has never been our intention to rewrite the story of Tupac,” she continued. “Our goal has always been to tell the true story, which has never been done before in such a complete way. My sister always said to me, ‘We are not in the business of defending Tupac. Our job is to allow him to be seen in the most complete way, so his actions, his choices, and his words will allow him to speak for himself.’ I believe this film will do exactly that.”