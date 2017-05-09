Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Former Chef Sues for Sexual Harassment

By Annie Reuter

Sean “Diddy Combs” has been issued another lawsuit, this time by his ex-chef who claims that her former boss sexually harassed her and owes her overtime pay.

Cindy Rueda is suing Combs for sexual harassment, retaliation, defamation, failure to pay overtime and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The chef says she was framed for theft and then fired after complaining about sexual harassment and payment issues.

A complaint filed Monday (May 8) in the L.A. County Superior Court reveals that Rueda was employed by Combs in 2015 and often worked from 9 a.m. to midnight or later, without being paid overtime. She was also often asked to serve food for Combs and his guests “immediately following sexual activity” and it was during these occurrences that she was allegedly harassed, the claim states.

The suit states that One of Combs’ friends came into the kitchen naked and asked her to “look at and admire his genitals.” The ex-chef says she complained about the incident and others to Combs’ estate director Stacy Friend several times and was eventually “lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated” after the executive housekeeper offered her a watch she found in the trash.

“In the days following, Rueda was accused of theft and told that she would not be prosecuted if she returned the watch and signed a waiver of all rights and claims against defendants,” wrote attorney James Blancarte in the lawsuit.

Rueda returned the watch but refused to sign the waiver.