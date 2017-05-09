DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ New ‘Goodbye Angels’ Video

May 9, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Red Hot Chili Peppers

In Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new video for “Goodbye Angels,” the camera follows Danish actress Klara Kristin, who plays a female fan as she lies, cheats and steals her way into the band’s Atlanta, GA concert leading her the time of her life. Sadly, the high she feels during the show is balanced by the low she feels at the end.

Director Thoranna Sigurdardottir takes advantage of the band’s elaborate and magical levitating light show, interspersing live concert footage with Kristin’s adventure.

“Goodbye Angels” is the latest single from the band’s latest album, The Getaway.

