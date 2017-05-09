Modest Mouse Add Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
Modest Mouse expanded their 2017 North American tour dates.
The band has added 17 more fall tour dates to their itinerary, extending their run through October. The new shows hit up states like South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, New York and many more.
Modest Mouse haven’t released new music since their 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves.
Check out the band’s full 2017 tour itinerary below.
05-23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05-24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
05-26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock
05-28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
05-30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05-31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06-02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06-03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
06-05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room @ the Complex
06-08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
06-09 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06-10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
09/21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair (featuring Built to Spill)
09/22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield @ Memorial Stadium
09/24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co
09/26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
09/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
09/29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live
09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (featuring Gogol Bordello)
10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
10/06 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
10/07 – Northampton, MA @ John M Green Hall, Smith College
10/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland, Ballroom
10/13-14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
