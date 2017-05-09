Modest Mouse Add Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Modest Mouse expanded their 2017 North American tour dates.

The band has added 17 more fall tour dates to their itinerary, extending their run through October. The new shows hit up states like South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, New York and many more.

Modest Mouse haven’t released new music since their 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves.

Check out the band’s full 2017 tour itinerary below.

05-23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05-24 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

05-26 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock

05-28 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

05-30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05-31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06-02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06-03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06-05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell Room @ the Complex

06-08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

06-09 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06-10 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

09/21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair (featuring Built to Spill)

09/22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield @ Memorial Stadium

09/24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co

09/26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

09/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (featuring Gogol Bordello)

10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

10/06 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/07 – Northampton, MA @ John M Green Hall, Smith College

10/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland, Ballroom

10/13-14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

