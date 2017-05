Meek Mill has released a new music video for his track “Left Hollywood.”

“I had to get out of Hollywood,” the track begins. “Get back to the trenches, they said they need me.” Appropriately, the Will Ngo directed clip begins with a timestamp, informing us that the video was shot on May 2 at 12:34am, in Meek’s home city of Philadelphia.

Check out Mill’s latest below.