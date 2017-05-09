DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Lady Gaga Meets Adorable 10 Year-Old Fan

May 9, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

By Abby Hassler

If Lady Gaga fans are looking for a pick-me-up today, look no further than an adorable video she just retweeted from a fan account.

The video features a cute interaction between Mother Monster and a 10-year-old fan on stage. Gaga misheard how old the young boy way, thinking he said he was just two-years-old.

“Oh, 10, I was like, whoa. You’re the most brilliant two-year-old I’ve ever met,” Gaga joked to the crowd. “Okay, good, you’re 10. That makes me feel much better.”

The fan account caption the video, writing, “If you’re having a bad day just watch this cute video of Lady Gaga with a little fan on stage at the BTWBall 💕”

The clip isn’t new, but it should still make you smile.

