Imagine Dragons Debut New Track ‘Whatever it Takes’

The cut is the latest from the band's forthcoming studio album. May 9, 2017 2:01 AM
Imagine Dragons have debuted a new single titled “Whatever It Takes” and fans will likely be impressed with frontman Dan Reynold’s rapping skills.

The track is the third from the band’s forthcoming, but yet untitled, studio album. The Vegas rockers have already released “Believer,” and “Thunder.” Each of the previous singles got a very creative music video; we hope the new track gets a similar treatment.

Check out Imagine Dragons’ latest below.

