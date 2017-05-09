DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Harry Styles Plots ‘Behind the Album’ Documentary

May 9, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Harry Styles

Harry Styles has announced the release of a new documentary, which chronicles the making of his self-titled solo debut.

The film features exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage shot in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London.  The documentary will also feature Harry and his band performing the album’s songs live for the first time at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Harry Styles: Behind the Album is set to premiere on Apple Music on Monday, May 15th. Check out the trailer below.

