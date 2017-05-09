Chris Janson Releases Fun New Single ‘Fix A Drink’

By Abby Hassler

As summer is right around the corner, Chris Janson just released the next upbeat, seasonal country tune “Fix A Drink” just in time. This catchy single has a feel-good vibe that’s perfect for a day by the lake or grilling with friends.

“The world’s in the toilet / And the market’s in the tank / Well I can’t fix that / But I can fix a drink,” Janson sings.

Janson co-wrote the track with Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley and revealed to Nash Country Daily that he doesn’t even drink alcohol anymore. He simply loves the “whole mixology subculture,” which partially inspired this next hit.

“You grow a big Civil War beard and you learn how to mix a cool drink. If I could grow a beard like that, believe me, I’d be a mixologist, 100 percent,” Janson said. “I can fix a drink, and my drink of choice is a cold can of Mountain Dew, but I can fix all kinds of drinks. I’ve done it for years. And then when the song idea for ‘Fix a Drink’ came together, it felt like a no-brainer. It just works. You can be drinking a Hi-C or a Jack and Coke and it doesn’t matter. It’s a fun, feel-good song for the summer.”

Listen to “Fix A Drink” below.