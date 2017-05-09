DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Calvin Harris Announces Star-Studded New Album ‘Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1.’

May 9, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Calvin Harris

By Abby Hassler

“ALBUM COMING JUNE 30,” music producer and artist Calvin Harris announced on social media. This caption accompanied a video announcement, where Harris released the date, name and star-studded cast of his upcoming record, Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1.

According to the video, the album features collaborations with big-name hits like Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, PartyNextDoor and Snoop Dog.

Check out the post below.

