‘American Idol’ Returning in 2018

By Abby Hassler

It’s official. American Idol will return to television on ABC in 2018. Rumors began circulating about the program’s revival last week, when TMZ reported ABC had made an offer to buy the show, beating out competitors NBC and Fox.

Variety reports the new American Idol comes from FremantleMedia North America and Core Media Group’s 19 Entertainment.

The iconic reality singing show ran for 15 seasons on Fox, and for eight consecutive seasons, was the highest rated show on television. After dwindling ratings, Fox aired the show’s final season in 2016.

“American Idol is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams.”

The iconic show confirmed the rumors on social media Tuesday (May 9), writing, “This…is #AmericanIdol–coming to @ABCNetwork in 2018!”

