Rise Against Announces Fall Tour Dates

Rise Against will promote their new album Wolves as they embark on a headlining tour a month after they wrap up a co-headlining tour with Deftones this summer featuring Thrice and Frank Iero And The Patience serving as openers. The co-headlining tour will kick off September 14 at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, BC.

Rise Against will play two shows at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles in July, skip a month, then hit the road again in September on their own headlining tour.

Every pair of tickets for the upcoming fall headline dates will include a physical copy of the band’s new album which is scheduled for release June 9. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 12 via LiveNation. Tour dates below.

Although the Rise Against had previously released Violence, the first single from Wolves, the band dropped a new lyric video today for the song in coordination with the tour announcement.

Rise Against & Deftones Co-Headline Summer Tour with Special Guest Thrice

6/9 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Theater at Freedom Hill

6/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/13 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6/16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

6/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

6/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/22 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6/24 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

6/26 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

6/28 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

6/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

7/1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

7/3 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

7/7 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

7/9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Rise Against – Summer Headline Show

7/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

7/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

Rise Against – Fall Headline Tour

9/14 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *

9/16 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre +

9/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre +

9/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre +

9/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre +

9/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater +

9/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Orbit Room +

9/27 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre +

9/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica +

10/3 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa +

10/4 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six ^

10/5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

10/6 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage +

* Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 13, 10 AM local time

+ Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time

^ Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 AM local time