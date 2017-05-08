DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Metallica’s Live ‘Hardwired… Around the World’ Video

May 8, 2017 12:47 AM
Filed Under: Metallica

Metallica shared a new video today (May 7) for the title track from Hardwired… to Self Destruct.

The band spliced together footage of performances of the song shot between August 2016 and February 2017 in cities like Seoul, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Toronto. the goal of the high-energy video is clearly to get fans pumped for their upcoming WorldWired North American Tour which kicks off Wednesday night in Baltimore. Watch below.

Just minutes before kicking off the tour, Metallica will stream a live rehearsal from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 pm PT via Facebook.

