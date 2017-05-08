DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Lonzo Ball Drops Freestyle Track to Drake’s ‘Free Smoke’

May 8, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Lonzo Ball

By Abby Hassler

“In a couple months I’ll be in a mansion with my car clean and my diamonds dancing,” UCLA Bruins basketball star Lonzo Ball raps.

Ball just released a freestyle track over the beat from Drake’s “Free Smoke.” It seems the 19-year-old athlete wants to be known for more than his basketball skills.

Related: Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar on ‘DAMN’ Sales Beating ‘More Life’

The track features DC The Don and showcases Ball rapping under the name ZO2, which is the same as his sneaker brand.

Listen to the track below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan

Listen Live