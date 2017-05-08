Linkin Park Adds Snoop Dogg to Select Concert Dates

Linkin Park will be joined by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on select dates of their One More Light World Tour. The rapper will appear as a special guest on six West Coast dates in October including Seattle, Vancouver, Fresno, San Jose and Los Angeles.

The One More Light World Tour kicks off July 27th in Boston, MA. Pre-sale for the tour begins May 9th. Fans can register now at linkinpark.com. General on-sale is May 12th. For more information visit livenation.com.

Both Linkin Park’s One More Light and Snoop’s Neva Left albums hit stores May 19.

Linkin Park One More Light Tour with special guest Snoop Dogg

10/14 – Seattle, WA @KeyArena

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

10/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl