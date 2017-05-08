Watch Lil Wayne Stage Crasher Goes Down Hard

DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

May 8, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was performing in Miami when a fan jumped on stage, much to his detriment.

Related: Unreleased Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Track Surfaces

The stage crasher made his way onto the stage during Wayne’s set at Rolling Loud in Miami and was promptly taken down by the rapper’s “goon squad.” It as a dramatic weekend at the festival, wich featured Lil Uzi Vert stage diving from twenty feet in the air, and a man trying to score Kendrick passes by posing as Adele’s manager.

The moral of the story: stay off of Weezy’s stage.

Check out the video below.

