DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Jason Aldean is Gonna Be a Dad

May 8, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean is going to be a father again!

Aldean and his wife Brittany made the announcement this afternoon via social media.

Related: Jason Aldean is Four Songs into His Next Album

“Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn’t be happier to add to our family,” Aldean wrote. “This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼”

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” wrote Brittany. “This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep 🙈 This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

Alden has two daughters, Kendyl and Keeley from his previous marriage.

Congratulations to Jason and Brittany!

Check out the adorable posts below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan

Listen Live