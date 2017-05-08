DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Donald Trump Listens to Taylor Swift in the Car Too

May 8, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift’s music best listened to in the car?

A new clip surfaced online today purportedly showing the President and his son Baron driving along listening to Swift’s “Blank Space.”

Consequence of Sound reports that the clip is from 2014 and was originally hosted on Melania Trump’s Facebook page. Melania is presumably the camerawoman in this scenario. While it’s disappointing to report there is no singing along by the first family.

Check out the clip below.

