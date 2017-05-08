DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Brad Paisley Announces 2017 Tour Dates

May 8, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, tours

Brad Paisley has announced his tour dates for 2017.

The massive trek kicks off on May 18 in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Related: Brad Paisley Album Release Show Features John Fogerty, Timbaland

The US dates will feature opening acts Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell.

Check out the full Weekend Warrior Tour itinerary below.

5/18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
5/19 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
5/20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
6/16 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
6/17 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/23 — San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
6/24 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
6/25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/29 — Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
6/30 — Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
7/14 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
7/15 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
7/24 — Gavle, Sweden @ Furuviksparken
7/25 — Gavle, Sweden @ Grona Lund
7/28 — Seljord, Norway @ Countryfestivalen
8/3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
8/5 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
8/6 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theater
8/10 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
8/11 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Klipsch Music Center
8/12 — Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
8/13 — Springfield, Ill. @ Illinois State Fair
8/18 — Springfield, IL @ Country Thunder
8/19 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
8/20 — Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
8/25 — Winnipeg, MB @ Nebraska State Fair
8/26 — Red Wing, Minn. @ Treasure Island Casino
9/1 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp
9/2 — Dallas, Texas @ Irving Music Factory
9/8 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
9/9 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
9/10 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans Amphitheater
9/15 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
9/16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/22 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
9/23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Never miss a tour date from Brad Paisley with Eventful.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan

Listen Live