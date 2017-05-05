Skrillex Drops New Single ‘Chicken Soup’

By Abby Hassler

Famed DJ and producer Skrillex just dropped a new single, “Chicken Soup” with electronic artist Habstrakt. Just two weeks ago Skrillex played the new single to an unsuspecting Coachella audience stuffed into the festival’s Do Lab tent. Today the song has finally appeared online for fans everywhere to enjoy.

This track is Skrillex’s latest contribution to HOWSLA, which is a new house-music compilation from his OWSLA label. The rest of HOWSLA features collaborations with Chris Lake, Alex Metric, Tony Quattro and Wiwek.

Listen to the new track below.