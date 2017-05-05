DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Lil Yachty Releases Music Video for ‘Bring it Back’

Check out that 'Back to the Future'-style Delorean. May 5, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Lil Yachty

By Robyn Collins

Lil Yachty just dropped a music video for “Bring it Back,” the third single off of his debut album.

Related: Lil Yachty Unveils Inclusive Cover Art for ‘Teenage Emotions’

The clip features a classic movie prom scene. Yachty, dressed in a green polyester tuxedo, is the lonely boy at the dance, and he’s singing about wanting his girl to come back to him.

It clearly works, because he ultimately drives her home in a Back to the Future-esque Delorean.

The rapper’s next album, Teenage Emotions, is due out later this month. The 19-year-old rapper has already released the album tracks “Harley,” and “Peek A Book” feat. Migos.

Watch “Bring it Back” here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live