Katy Perry, John Legend, Bette Midler & More Outraged by Health Care Vote

"When they die, it’s straight to hell!" wrote Midler. May 5, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Bette Midler, john legend, katy perry

By Robyn Collins

House Republicans voted Thursday (May 4) to approve a controversial health care bill, that would repeal and replace specific elements of Obamacare.

Numerous artists, including Katy Perry, John Legend and Bette Midler responded on their social media accounts.

Perry told her followers to call their senators to vote down the bill. Meanwhile, Legend donated to 2018 Democratic congressional challengers.

Bette Midler said, “GOP passed a health care bill so bad they exempted themselves from it. They may live longer, but when they die, it’s straight to hell!”

Hayley Williams of Paramore positioned the day’s “May the 4th be with you” theme and shared a meme drawing parallels between the U.S. and the Galactic Empire.

See the best artist reactions below.

