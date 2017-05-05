Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Debut Children’s Clothing Line

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have debuted their new children’s clothing line Kids Supply.

Related: Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Selfies with Son Saint West

The collection features tops, bottoms, hats, chokers, dresses and bomber jackets. Perfect for the future rapper, or reality star in your life.

Kardashian took to Twitter this afternoon to show off some of items, she also let fans know Kanye drew the logo for the new venture by hand.

Check out some of the merchandise below.

Kanye hand drew our KIDS logo ❤️👬👭👫 —

Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 05, 2017