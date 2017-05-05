DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Debut Children’s Clothing Line

May 5, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have debuted their new children’s clothing line Kids Supply.

The collection features tops, bottoms, hats, chokers, dresses and bomber jackets. Perfect for the future rapper, or reality star in your life.

Kardashian took to Twitter this afternoon to show off some of items, she also let fans know Kanye drew the logo for the new venture by hand.

Check out some of the merchandise below.

