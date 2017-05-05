DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Green Day Play 'Still Breathing' on 'The Late Late Show'

Watch them perform the 'Revolution Radio' track. May 5, 2017
2017 has been a big comeback year for Green Day — credit their great new album or an incoming Republican administration. The band stopped by James Corden’s show last night to perform “Still Breathing” from Revolution Radio. They’ve already released a video for the song and have toured the United States performing it as an anthem to resiliency.

“Neither side, nobody can rationalize with each other because everybody is stuck in fear and in anger, and there’s nothing in between,” Billie Joe Armstrong said last year. “In a nutshell, that is what the record reflects. But I’m trying to also look at myself as part of the problem.”

Watch Green Day perform “Still Breathing” below:

 

 

