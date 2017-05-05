DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Listen to DREAMCAR’s Funky New Song ‘On The Charts’

The band managed to channel the funkiest of 80s synth-pop for the new tune. May 5, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: dreamcar

DREAMCAR have shared “On The Charts,” the latest single from the supergroup’s forthcoming self-titled debut album.

Made up of Do Doubt members Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young and fronted by AFI’s Davey Havok, DREAMCAR have managed to channel the funkiest of 80s synth-pop for the new tune. Although the song is new to most fans, the band has played it live on several occasions including both sets at Coachella.

Related: Watch DREAMCAR’s New Interactive Video for ‘Kill For Candy’

The band first got fans excited by their alternative radio chart-topper, “Kill For Candy,” followed by the release of album tracks “Born To Die” and “All Of The Dead Girls.”

DREAMCAR’s debut album will hit stores May 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan

Listen Live