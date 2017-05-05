DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Dreamcar’s New Interactive Video for ‘Kill For Candy’

You can never get enough candy. May 5, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: dreamcar

By Jon Wiederhorn

Dreamcar, the supergroup featuring Everyone from No Doubt — except Gwen Stefani — along with AFI frontman Davey Havok have released an interactive music video for “Kill For Candy.” The song, which has ’80s pop/new wave written all over its peppy rhythm, jagged guitars and slightly whiny (in that Duran Duran way) vocals, will be featured on the band’s self-titled album, which comes out May 12.

On April 3. Dreamcar released the first version of the video, which featured the band members getting together for rehearsal before a crazed girl grabs Havok and steals him away into the darkness. The original clip featured point-of-view shots from each of the band members. Now, with the interactive version of the video, fans can choose to watch the action that ensues through the eyes of whichever band members they choose.

Last month, Dreamcar released a lyric video for the album track “All the Dead Girls.”

 

Check out the dizzying interactive video for “Kill For Candy” here:

And watch the original version below:

BAM!! Another song. #DREAMCAR

A post shared by Adrian Young (@adrianyoungnd) on

And here’s “All the Dead Girls Love Me”:

 

 

 

 

 

