By Abby Hassler

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, DNCE took to the streets of New York City with a mariachi band in tow to perform their latest single “Kissing Strangers.”

Related: DNCE Debut New Single ‘Kissing Strangers’ Featuring Nicki Minaj

The video features the band entertaining onlookers all around the city with their mariachi-band version of their hit track. Sadly, “Kissing Strangers” collaborator Nicki Minaj didn’t make a surprise appearance.

Watch the video below.