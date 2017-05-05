Watch David Guetta’s ‘Light My Body Up’ with Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne

By Abby Hassler

The wait is over, folks. David Guetta has finally dropped the music video for his hit track “Light My Body Up,” which stars fellow collaborators Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

Directed by Benny Boom, the video features Guetta being led to temptress Minaj as she rules her mansion from an all-gold sofa throne, surrounded by dancers.

Dripping in elaborate gold accessories and killer outfits, Minaj evokes a royal vibe, in keeping with her “queen” image from her previously released video for “No Frauds.” Wayne also makes his debut with his trusty Styrofoam cup in hand.

This track is Guetta and Minaj’s fourth time working together.

Watch the music video below.