DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Big Sean Drops Powerful ‘Light’ Video

The clip features victims of violence, including at the hands of police. May 5, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Jeremih

Big Sean has released a powerful new music video for ‘Light,” which features Jeremih.

Related: Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Took a Swing at Him

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the clip features Sean driving a white van, collecting victims of violence, including a little girl caught in a drive-by shooting, two young black men gunned down by police and a woman in a hijab who was stabbed. Each individual is bathed in a ray of light before departing the mortal plane.

“We shot this video a couple months ago and sucks to see these scenes are still consistently playing out in real life…even down to this week, Sean said in a prepared statement. “It’s disheartening sometimes to see that not much has changed when it comes to hate, police brutality n just overall people losing their lives too early.”

“But when I wrote this song, it was to reassure myself that no matter what happens, they can’t take away our Soul, our confidence, our ideas, n all that makes us shine,” he continued. “This song isn’t a single but is still super important to me, so I paid for a lot of this outta pocket to make sure we got this out. Rest in peace to all those who have lost life due to senseless actions. As I always say, each one of us have the power to make a change, it starts within….the inner Light.”

Check out Big Sean’s new clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan

Listen Live