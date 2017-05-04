DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

YG Drops ‘Pop It, Shake It’ Music Video with DJ Mustard

May 4, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: DJ Mustard, yg

By Abby Hassler

Rapper YG shows off the wild fun of Trinidad’s Carnival festival in his latest music video for his single, “Pop It, Shake It,” which features DJ Mustard.

Directed by Director X, the videos features bright carnival colors and endless twerking from festival goers. The track, first released in March, is off the rapper’s third studio album, Just Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth, which should come out later this year.

Check out the video below.

