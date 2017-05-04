Musicians Celebrate ‘Star Wars’ on May the Fourth

The fourth day of May is Star Wars day, as in, May the fourth be with you. A play on the expression “may the force be with you.”
Musicians are Star Wars fans just like the rest of us, Blink-182 shared fan art that superimposed their faces onto The Last Jedi poster, while Snoop Dogg posted a shot with R2-D2. Paramore’s Hayley Williams cleverly tied in the House’s vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Check out some of their best posts below.
ift.tt/2pawqbu https://t.co/mEyxkfQL8Y—
Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 04, 2017
may the 4th be with all our asses https://t.co/NDpOCpyKe1—
hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 04, 2017
Our fans are the best! THANK YOU, @streetteam182! https://t.co/oaH5BlHiTK—
blink-182 (@blink182) May 04, 2017
Every day is @starwars day https://t.co/j2v6SJvzdZ—
Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) May 04, 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay OHANA 🛰 #MayThe4thBeWithYou 💪🏽 #PepperOhana #Pepperlive @LawRecords https://t.co/M8GzgyKsIg—
pepper (@pepperlive) May 04, 2017