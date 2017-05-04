Musicians Celebrate ‘Star Wars’ on May the Fourth

The fourth day of May is Star Wars day, as in, May the fourth be with you. A play on the expression “may the force be with you.”

Musicians are Star Wars fans just like the rest of us, Blink-182 shared fan art that superimposed their faces onto The Last Jedi poster, while Snoop Dogg posted a shot with R2-D2. Paramore’s Hayley Williams cleverly tied in the House’s vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Check out some of their best posts below.