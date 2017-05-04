DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Musicians Celebrate ‘Star Wars’ on May the Fourth

May 4, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars

The fourth day of May is Star Wars day, as in, May the fourth be with you. A play on the expression “may the force be with you.”

Related: Watch Star Wars Characters Sing Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’

Musicians are Star Wars fans just like the rest of us, Blink-182 shared fan art that superimposed their faces onto The Last Jedi poster, while Snoop Dogg posted a shot with R2-D2. Paramore’s Hayley Williams cleverly tied in the House’s vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Check out some of their best posts below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live