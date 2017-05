Migos have dropped the visual for “Slippery,” their collaboration with Gucci Mane.

The clip, directed by Daps, features the trio celebrating Quavo’s birthday at a mansion pool-party in Miami. There’s even a Diddy cameo.

The group kicks off their Nobody Safe Tour with Future, Young Thug, Torey Lanez, and A$AP Ferg tonight in Memphis, TN

Check out the new clip below.