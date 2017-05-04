DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Linkin Park & Blink-182 Announce Co-Headline Shows with Hilarious Video

May 4, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: blink-182, linkin park

By Abby Hassler

Do first dates make you nervous? In a new Funny Or Die video, a couple brings along Blink 182 and Linkin Park to help break the ice.

The two bands guide the couple through all the awkward ins and outs of a first date, giving them valuable advice like, “don’t be sorry, be certain” and “don’t draw a butt.”

The video promotes the two upcoming shows the bands will co-headline this summer with featured guests Wu-Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly.

Pre-sale for verified fans begins May 9, while general ticket sales begins May 12.

7/28 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field, featuring special guests Wu-Tang Clan & Machine Gun Kelly
7/30 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park, featuring special guest Machine Gun Kelly

Check out the post and hilarious video below.

