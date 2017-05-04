DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

LCD Soundsystem Drop Two New Long-Awaiting Songs, Listen

May 4, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: lcd soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem have returned with two new songs, “Call The Police,” and “American Dream.”

Both new songs were debuted this morning on Beats 1 in the US and BBC 1 in the U.K.

Related: Katy Perry, Haim, LCD Soundsystem Set for SNL

In a post today, the band explained the new tracks were originally debuted during their live Brooklyn Steel performance and that they will officially be available everywhere tonight at midnight. Fans will also want to tune into Saturday Night Live this Saturday, May 6 to watch the band perform the new music.

“seriously almost done with the LP,” says Murphy in a lengthy post today.  “it’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (i think it is, for sure, the happiest i’ve ever been making a record.)”

Listen to “Call The Police” followed by James Murphy’s post explaining the current state of the album.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live