Kodak Black Sentenced to 364 Days in Jail

May 4, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Kodak Black

By Abby Hassler

“Depending on the outcome of this case, it can be the beginning of my career, or the end of my career,” Kodak Black read from a prepared statement in a Florida courtroom Thursday (May 4).

The 19-year-old rapper was found guilty of violating the terms of his parole April 26 and has been sentenced to 364 days in a Broward County Jail, according to The Sun Sentinel.

However, if he completes a life skills course in jail, he will receive credit for time served and be out in a month. The Painting Pictures rapper has been in jail since Feb. 28 when he was arrested during a court appearance for violating five counts of violating his parole

Black is also facing felony charges in South Carolina for an alleged sexual assaulted but was released on bail last December.

Listen Live