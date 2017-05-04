DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Future Perform ‘Used to This’ and ‘Mask Off’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Here's a double dose of Future. May 4, 2017 8:23 AM

By Hayden Wright

Future stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set for a double performance of his new material. The rapper played “Mask Off” from his self-titled 2017 album and “Used to This,” which didn’t make the cut for Future or HNDRXX. 

Related: Lorde’s Playlist Features Kendrick Lamar, Future, More

The rapper set sales records this year by charting both albums in rapidfire succession and has plenty of new tracks to choose from: The Jimmy Kimmel performance provides a taste of Future’s mega-successful spring.

Future appeared on the show just days after Jimmy Kimmel’s touching monologue about his newborn son’s open-heart surgery went viral. Last night, guest host Anthony Anderson introduced Future to the stage.

Watch Future’s performance of “Mask Off” above and “Used to This” here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan
Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan

Listen Live