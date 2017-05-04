Flavor Flav Inspired Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Yeah Boy’

By Abby Hassler

Kelsea Ballerini had a muse for her hit single “Yeah Boy,” but it isn’t her fiancé Morgan Evans. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, the rising country star revealed rapper Flavor Flav inspired the track.

“I went into this write and I had that commercial … in my head,” the country singer said. “We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it’s a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. And Flavor Flav is the ‘Yeah boy!'”

Related: Shania Twain Brings Out Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas at Stagecoach

Forest Glen Whitehead and Keesy Timmer then helped the singer write the song, which would go on to become her fourth straight No. 1 from her debut record.

Watch the interview below.