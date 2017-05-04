DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Britney Spears Coming to Broadway?

May 4, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: britney spears

By Abby Hasslers

Fans who can’t get enough of Britney Spears will get excited about the latest “queen of pop” news. Forbes reports the singer’s managers, Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber, are in talks to bring her hit songs to Broadway.

While Spears is finishing her highly popular residency show in Las Vegas, Rudolph and Leber met with theatre veteran Jerry Mitchell to explore turning her music discography into a theatrical production in the Big Apple.

Mitchell, who directed On Your Feet!, said he would not take same approach with Spears’ story as he did with the Gloria and Emilio Estefan production.

“It would NOT be autobiographical,” he confirmed. The director prefers the singer’s songs would be used to unite a fictional narrative.

