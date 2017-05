By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé is changing the game for maternity wear. In her latest social media posts, the Lemonade superstar rocks a plain white t-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” across the chest.

Pregnant Bey lovers everywhere are already wondering how they can get ahold of this adorable shirt. Any ideas?

Check out Queen Bey’s posts below.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT