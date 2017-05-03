DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Vince Gill and Daughters Deliver National Anthem for Stanley Cup Playoffs

May 3, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Jenny Gill, vince gill

By Robyn Collins

The Nashville Predators called on local country superstar Vince Gill and his daughters Jenny and Corrina to perform the National Anthem for Game 4 of the Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoff game against the St. Louis Blues last night (May 2).

So far this season the “Preds” have had some country music heavy hitters kicking off their games with “The Star Spangled Banner.” Carrie Underwood, who is married to the team’s Mike Fisher, Luke Bryan and Little Big Town have both performed the national anthem.

If the hockey team keeps this up, you never know which country stars will take the ice next.

