‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Trailer Features a Nirvana Classic

The series debuts August 18. May 3, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: marvel's the defenders, Nirvana

By Hayden Wright

In addition to the blockbuster Avengers films, the Marvel Comic Universe has colonized Netflix with Jessica JonesLuke CageDaredevil and Iron Fist. Those fictional heroes join forces in The Defenders, a limited series in which they battle a common foe, The Hand. Netflix released the show’s first trailer and it features spliced up audio from Nirvana’s 1991 track “Come As You Are,” setting a gritty, doomed tone throughout the preview.

In the series, Krysten Ritter reprises her role as Jessica Jones alongside Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Iron Fist). Carrie-Ann Moss and Rosario Dawson reprise their roles from their respective origin series. Most intriguingly, Sigourney Weaver is playing a new character named Alexandra—action movie fans rejoice!

Watch the trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders below.

